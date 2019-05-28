Buhari’s interview confirms failure, incompetence in governance – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s resort to “blame game and false performance claims” in his media chat, has confirmed that the last four years of his administration smacks of failure and incompetence.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also flayed Buhari for not using the interview “to give account for the trillions stolen under his watch in the last four years.”

The party alleged that it was an internationally accepted position that all critical sectors in Nigeria performed abysmally in the last four years because of incompetence.

The party said it was unfortunate that instead of accepting responsibility for “the failures” of his administration, the President was looking for scapegoats where there were none.

“It is for this reason that the PDP presented a presidential candidate and deputy with strong knowledge of the economy and social order in order to rescue our nation from the dire straits into which she had been thrown due to poor leadership in the last four years.

“The PDP also observes that President Buhari’s diatribe against the National Assembly and its elected leadership further confirms his disdain for constitutional democracy, rule of law and the principle of Separation of Powers as entrenched in our constitution.

“Mr President’s personal attacks on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were totally uncalled for and speak volumes on his disposition about democracy,” the opposition party said.

