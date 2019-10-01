Buhari’s govt best since independence – MURIC

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigeria marks its 59th independence anniversary, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is the best since independence.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said this on Tuesday in his Independence Day message.

According to him, while it is generally agreed that corruption is Nigeria’s major problem, it is only the current administration that has frontally addressed this dangerous cankerworm while President Muhammadu Buhari has been the only ruler who has boldly confronted it.

“We adjudge the Buhari administration as the best in post-independence Nigeria. Everyone agrees that corruption is the bane of Nigeria’s development. All other factors are peripheral but corruption is tangential. This implies that Nigeria will overcome all its challenges once corruption has been reduced to its barest minimum.

“This explains why President Muhammadu Buhari has been consistently consistent in tackling graft since his days as military head of state (1983-85) till today. Apart from the War Against Indiscipline (WAI), the period heralded transparency, probity and accountability in the public sphere.

“Unfortunately corrupt elements in society have also been fighting tooth and nail to frustrate his efforts.

“These include, but are not limited to, rapaciously greedy civil servants, a superfluously voracious business class and avariciously glutonous politicians.

“They were behind the 1985 coup which ousted the no-nonsense Buhari-Idiagbon regime. That coup was an anti-people action sponsored by established kleptomaniacs and executed by greedy, corrupt and overambitious elements in the military. That singular action also returned Nigeria to the path of unbridled waste, reckless graft and undiluted consumerism,” Prof. Akintola said.

He therefore congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 59th independence anniversary.

