Buhari’s ex-ministers went away with official social media accounts, email addresses – Pantami

ADVERTISEMENT

Some former ministers went away with their official email addresses and social media accounts, the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and a minister-designate, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has said.

Dr Pantami however said NITDA had retrieved the official accounts and the email addresses from the former ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed this in Abuja Friday on the sideline of the Launch of Five Regulatory Instruments of the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We discovered that some former ministers went away with official accounts of their social media platforms, they had been contacted to bring back the accounts.

He said: “We told them the official accounts belong to the government not theirs, and that they must hand them over to the ministries in which they served.

“I can report to you gladly that we have retrieved them from the ministers. ”

Meanwhile, the NITDA DG has revealed that the agency in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies is investigating some Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) officials for breaching the data of some Nigerians by exposing them to third parties.

He said the investigation was in top gear and would soon be concluded.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App