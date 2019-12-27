Buhari’s delegation attends Ahmed Lawan’s son’s marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation comprising Ministers of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello, Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), Agriculture, Sabo Nanono and Aviation, Hadi Sirika yesterday attended the marriage ceremony of Senate President Ahmed Lawan’s son in Kano.

The delegation also included Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba, Household and Social Events, Garba Shehu, Media and Publicity, and State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim, son of the Senate President, got married to Ammani in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a message, urged young couples to seek advice from balanced and exemplary persons. President Buhari, who congratulated Lawan on his son’s marriage, also advised the newly-wedded couple to emulate the life of Senate President whom he described as balanced.

“If you’re looking for some advice on life, relating to any aspect, you have to focus and learn from those with good examples.

“A good example to learn from is Senator Lawan. In politics and life, he embodies many good virtues,” the President said in the message delivered by the delegation as contained in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App