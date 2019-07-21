Buhari’s cabinet: Medical lab scientists demand health minister’s slot

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Laboratory Scientists in Nigeria have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to consider appointing their member as Minister of Health in his next cabinet.

This, according to them, would put an end to the perceived bias in the appointment of health ministers by giving consideration to the appointment of other members of the health care profession.

The medical laboratory scientists, under the aegis of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), made the demand in an address read by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Casmir Ifeanyi, during the association’s 199th National Executive Council Meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Dr. Ifeanyi submitted that the medical laboratory science profession “is loaded with amply qualified people who can help Buhari reposition the Nigerian health sector.”

The AMLSN spokesperson frowned at “unethical practices” of medical doctors performing lawful duties of the medical laboratory scientists in Federal Medical Centres and teaching hospitals.

He cited a case at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), where doctors allegedly hijacked patients’ specimen, chased out and stopped medical laboratory scientists from performing their lawful duties.”

Ifeanyi added that the practices were also taking place at Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu in Ogun State; Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna and in many other hospitals across the country.

“We call for an end to this menace because it is doing damage to patient care, patient safety and quality of service. It amounts to guided quackery in our public health institutions.

“Supported by CMDs and MDs, the authorities of the Federal Ministry of Health turn a blind eye because they seem to be in tacit complicity with this ploy to destroy the medical laboratory service system and that will deliver profound destruction to the Nigerian health system. This is an aberration, and the lives of patients and Nigerians are now in jeopardy,” Ifeanyi said.

