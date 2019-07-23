Buhari’s cabinet list reflects merit, loyalty – BMO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list is a product of good thinking that has paid due attention to merit, hard work and loyalty.

The BMO argued that the persons on the list were a good mix of technocrats, achievers and loyal members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The BMO in a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, said that the list was made up of people who have the competence and all it takes to assist the President to achieve his second-term goals.

“President Buhari’s list is clearly populated by loyal party members who are professionals in their own right. And although a few of them were part of the last cabinet, we are convinced that they were outstanding for their contributions to the overall success of the Buhari administration.

“We also acknowledge that the new-comers have a good pedigree in their own right and have excelled in the private and public sectors, coupled with the role they played in the process that led to the re-election of the President.

“The seven female ministerial nominees, including at least one former Senator and a deputy governor, are well-known politicians who have paid their dues and are well placed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the men on the cabinet list.

“So, it is safe to say that the ministerial nominees are in a good position to help drive President Buhari’s Next Level agenda, if confirmed by the Senate,” it said.

