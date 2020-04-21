Buhari’s bodyguard dies

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday lost one of his bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, after three years of struggling with diabetes.

Mato died four days after President Buhari lost his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, at the age of 67 to complications from COVID-19.

The President, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’

He prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The deceased was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua restored to President Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years, treating diabetes.

