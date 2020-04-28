Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of RMAFC, FCC nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari,on Tuesday, submitted a list of 38 nominees as Chairman and members of the Federal Character Commission for Senate’s approval.

The nominees’ list as contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was read at plenary.

Buhari listed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as chairman of the commission and 37 others as members representing the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

They are: Henry Ogbulogo, Abia; Salihu Bello, Adamawa; Obonganwan Dborah Daniel Ebony, Akwa-Ibom; Ibeabuchi Uche, Anambra; Mohammed Tijjani, Bauchi; Tonye Okio, Bayelsa; Silas Mfa Macikpah, Benue; Abba Ali Monguno, Borno; Nsor Atamgba, Cross River; and Alims Agoda.

Others are: Tobias Chukuemeka, Ebonyi; Imuetinyan Festus, Edo; Sesan Fatoba; Ginika Florence Tor, Enugu; Hamza Mohammed, Gombe; Diogu Uche, Imo; Lawan Ya’u Roni, Jigawa; Hadiza Usman Muazu, Kaduna; Mohammed Awwal Na’iya, Kano; Lawal Garba, Katsina; Abubakar Atiku Bunu, Kebbi; Idris Eneye Bello, Kogi; Daniel James Kolo, Kwara; Are Miftah Bolaji, Lagos; Nasir Isa Kwarra, Nasarawa; and Suleiman Barau, Niger. Also appointed are: Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, Ogun; Olufemi Omosanya, Ondo; Adeoye Abdularazaq Olalekan, Osun; Adeniyi Olowofela, Oyo; Stephen Jings, Plateau; Wokocha Augustine, Rivers; Abdullahi Taminu Tafida, Sokoto; Alhaji Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar, Taraba; Jibril Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara; and Adamu Mohammed Sidi-Ali, Federal Capital Territory.

Similarly, the president forwarded for Senate’s confirmation a list of seven nominees as members of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.

They are: Salamatu Mohammed Bala, Adamawa; Alfred Egba, Bayelsa; Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal, Borno; Emmanuel Nwosu, Imo; Oladele Seminu Gboyega, Osun; Bello Abubakar Wamakko, Sokoto; and Ahmed Yusuf, Taraba.

Buhari also requested Senate approval for the appointment of Dr Frederick Ekwem and Dr Jonah Madugu as commissioners, Federal Civil Service Commission.

According to President Buhari, the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

He expressed hope that the Red Chamber would consider and approve the nominations “in the usual expeditious manner”.

Meanwhile, the Senate, on Tuesday, also adjourned sitting indefinitely.

Lawan made the announcement moments before adjournment.

He, however, said that the Red Chamber would reconvene to consider any matter of national importance that requires the input of the National Assembly.

