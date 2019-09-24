  1. Home
‘Buhari working for better livelihood for Nigerians’

Boss Gida Mustapha
SGF, Boss Gida Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha, says President Muhammadu Buhari remains committed to ensuring a better livelihood for the citizens.

He said this on Monday in Abuja at a news conference to formally roll out the activities to mark the nation’s 59th Independence Anniversary Celebration.

The SGF, represented by the permanent secretary, Economy and Political Affairs Office, OSGF, Gabriel Aduda, said: “Independence Day for us is a joyous occasion, but also a sobering one because we are beset with a lot of developmental challenges looking at how far we have come.”

 

