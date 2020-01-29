Buhari won’t resign- Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency on Wednesday described the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign by Senator Eninaya Abaribe as “foolish”.

The spokesman to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued today, said the call from an armchair critic did not represent the opinion of the country.

Shehu said President Buhari who is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists had unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and foreign friends would finish off the terrorists.

The statement read, “President Buhari to resign on what basis?

Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit.

“That call does not represent the opinion of the country. This is the opinion of an arm chair critic, known for making stray comments.

“If a leader like President Buhari needs to resign, there are millions of other Nigerians who need to resign, including Senator Abaribe who unlocked the door to enable the escape of traitorous and treasonable suspects.

“He signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air.

“Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to the bidding of the law.

“This is a man who should have replaced the suspects he failed to produce in the correctional facility.

“Abaribe’s party raped the nation and left it collapsing in 2015 and President Buhari is fixing things up all the years he is in office….He alone can do it.”

