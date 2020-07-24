Buhari won’t resign, APC tells PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be quiet while the President Muhammadu Buhari administration clears the “rot they foisted” on the country.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus during a press conference on Friday, in Abuja, asked President Buhari to resign over the spate of killings in the country and alleged massive corruption in his government.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said nobody expected the PDP to provide ideas on good governance going by their alleged inglorious past and antecedents.

The APC said the PDP’s call was not unconnected with the ‘impending mass defections set to hit the failed opposition party.”

The APC said, “Nigeria deserves a vibrant, purposeful and credible opposition not the laughing stock we have been subjected to in the name of the opposition PDP.

“It is well within the rights of PDP members to abandon a rudderless and sinking ship for the progressive fold. Going by the popular axiom: Why fly like a hen when you can soar like an Eagle?.

“We are particularly gladdened by the return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara to the APC.

“As we work collectively to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams, we will no doubt encounter challenges along the way. But one thing is sure. Under the focused and sincere leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are already delivering on key electoral promises of securing the nation, fighting corruption and improving the economy and livelihoods,” the APC said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App