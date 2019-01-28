  1. Home
Buhari will jail more corrupt persons if re-elected – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected, more corrupt Nigerians will be jailed.

Osinbajo said this yesterday during his house-to-house campaign in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Osinbajo,  who was in the area to canvass for votes, said grand corruption, which plagued the 16 years administration of the Peoples Democratic Party contributed to the lack of infrastructure for Nigerians.

The vice president, however, urged the electorate to vote for Buhari and other APC candidates in the February 16 and March 2 elections.

“The difference between us and the PDP is that we don’t steal government resources. We use it for the people. We earn less and we spend more on the welfare of people than the previous government.

“Everybody knows Buhari is an honest man. He will not steal public fund. We shall continue to fight corruption so that we can have enough money to provide infrastructure. We have to build on the foundation we have laid.

“The corrupt people will be jailed. That is why the corrupt elements in the opposition are desperate to regain power. We can’t leave government for the thieves.

“You should vote for APC because it is the only party that can do the job. We should not allow PDP to return to power,” he said. (NAN)


