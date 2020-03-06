Buhari will complete legacy projects in S/east — Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari will complete ongoing legacy projects in the southeast before the expiration of his administration in 2023.

Adesina said this yesterday while receiving the editorial management of Orient Daily Newspaper led by its Editor-in-Chief, Stanley Egbochuku.

Adesina said several ongoing federal projects in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States were at different stages of completion.

He said the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had in 2018 listed 69 ongoing projects in the region, mainly roads and bridges, funded from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

‘‘Last December, I had reason to travel to Onitsha, Anambra State and onboard the flight to Asaba, I remember the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, asking me to ‘thank the President profusely for us on the second Niger Bridge.’

‘‘The good thing is that the project will be completed by February 2022, as promised by the contractor handling it,’’ he said.

