Buhari will act to resolve crisis in APC- Bagudu

The governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed optimism that President Muhamadu Buhari would take steps to resolve the current leadership crisis in the party.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, briefed State House reporters, in company of Governors Simon Lalong and Abubakar Badaru of Plateau and Jigawa States respectively, after a meeting with President Buhari.

Bagudu said the governors met the President to discuss party issues and their position to support peaceful resolution of the crisis in the ruling party.

He said the President listened “attentively” to them and gave an assurance that solutions would soon be found to all contentious issues.

On the protest at the APC National Secretariat on Monday, the governor said they were expressing their views as guaranteed under democratic government.

He, however, said that everybody would be taken on board to arrive at a conclusion over the current crisis.

President Buhari had held a closed-door meeting with governors of the party in the State House, Abuja earlier on Monday.

Daily Trust gathered that some of those at the meeting were; the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong and Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru.

The meeting came after Sunday evening’s meeting between Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan had hinted that the president would lead a push for settlement of the crisis within the APC.

The ruling party is currently going through some crises with its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, still under suspension.

Also, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has left the ruling party after being disqualified to contest for the party’s primary holding in Benin today, 22 June, 2020.

Protest at APC secretariat

Scores of protesters besieged the APC National Secretariat on Monday morning, calling for the sack of the entire National Working Committee (NWC).

The protesters, led by Okpokwu Ogenyi, called for a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards included: “The Current NWC Members Have Destroyed Our Party”, “NWC has failed, NEC should meet immediately to dissolve the NWC”, “the NWC has divided the party, and highly uncoordinated, we want it dissolved”, and “The Current NWC is Our Greatest Problem” among others.

