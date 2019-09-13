Buhari: We won’t inflict more hardship on Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the federal government will not inflict additional hardship on Nigerians.

Buhari said this at a meeting with the new executive of Trade Union Congress (TUC) led by its President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, at the State House yesterday in Abuja.

The president, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu, said the government would keep seeking ways to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians and create a more enabling environment for everyone to thrive.

“On fuel prices, I agree with you on the need to eliminate corruption and inefficiencies in the sector. I want to assure you that, as an Administration, we have no intention of inflicting any additional hardship on Nigerians,” he said.

Buhari, who said the federal government remained committed to the implementation of the national minimum wage, stated that the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday focused on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, which included discussions around the new minimum wage.

He said, “During our first term, we secured the nation’s territorial integrity and continue to protect the lives and properties of our citizens. We introduced various economic stimulus packages that support businesses and traders at all levels, promoted backward integration programmes especially in the agricultural sector to enhance our food security while creating jobs.

“We embarked on the most ambitious infrastructure development and rehabilitation projects this country has seen in decades. We also introduced the largest Social Investment Program in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Although these programs and many more successfully lifted Nigeria out of recession, the full impact is yet to be felt. In the next four years, we shall sustain this momentum and by the grace of God, lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.”

He said that his administration would work hard to improve the livelihood of citizens, adding that lack of power and infrastructure was due to decades of under-investment led to the closure or inefficient operations of a number of factories across the country.

“This meant the private sector was unable to create jobs fast enough to cope with our increasing population,” he added.

The TUC President, in his remarks, advised the federal government to pay more attention on the welfare of Nigerians by avoiding increase of fuel price and ensuring implementation of the National Minimum Wage, which had been delayed by negotiations on the consequential adjustments.

Olaleye pledged the commitment of the union to support the government as it tackled challenges facing the country.

He also lauded President Buhari for increase in Internally Generated Revenue, steps on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

