Buhari wants nuclear weapons elimination treaties enforced

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the implementation and enforcement of all treaties on elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

President Buhari made the call on Thursday at a High Level Meeting on Elimination of Nuclear Weapons in New York during the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74).

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd), also called for the establishment of a credible global security system to ensure that elimination of nuclear weapons becomes a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said as the world marked International Day for elimination of Nuclear Weapons yesterday (Thursday), the attainment of such goal is a catalyst to assuring global peace and security while illicit trafficking in nuclear materials is a potential threat to international security.

“Any use, loss or unauthorized use has grave economic, health and environmental consequences. Hence, prohibiting and completely eliminating nuclear weapons remain the reasonable guarantee against their possession or usage in order to ensure global peace.

“The Nigerian Government accords high priority to all global efforts towards nuclear disarmament. Nigeria is a State Party to the NPT and has always joined other Member States, including the Non-Aligned Movement and De-alerting Group to express support for the NPT as the cornerstone of global non-proliferation regime.

“We earnestly believe that Article VI of the Treaty should be fully implemented even as Nigeria continues to fulfill its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA). We encourage other Member States to follow suit. As you are aware, Nigeria remains committeed to peaceful application of nuclear science and technology at domestic and international levels.”

Buhari added, “As a party to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), Nigeria will continue to engage other nations on the need for the Treaty to be taken as an important global instrument for the promotion of international disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation regime. It is the first legally-binding international agreement to comprehensively prohibit nuclear weapons, with the main objective of total elimination”.

He expressed Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with Member States in promoting Space Science and Technology to further demonstrate its continued commitment to international cooperation on the safe and peaceful uses of outer space environment.

The president said his administration would continue to support the African Regional Centre for Space Science and Technology Education in English (ARCSSTE-E) in Nigeria to deepen multilateral efforts.

“We continue as well to upscale the three Space Environment Laboratories in Nigeria to kick-start our Space Weather Programme,” he added.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App