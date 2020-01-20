Buhari wants more UK assistance on fugitives probe

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the cooperation of the National Crime Agency of UK was still needed, particularly in the investigation of fugitives from Nigeria who were finding accommodation in the United Kingdom.

President Buhari, who said this at a meeting with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020, in London, stated that the anti-corruption war was slow but painstaking.

The President used the opportunity of the meeting to brief the British Prime Minister on developments in Nigeria, reeling out gains in different areas of national endeavour.

He said the strides in agriculture which led almost to self-sufficiency in rice and other grains, had saved the country billions in foreign exchange, which are now deployed to other areas of development.

President Buhari, while speaking on the war against insurgency, said things were a lot better, with the disabuse of the minds of the people on the true philosophy of Boko Haram, and the main challenge being in the area of resettling displaced people, which is being tackled frontally.

“We have a long history with the British military, and we are collaborating,” President Buhari added in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

President Buhari said climate change was a challenge to Nigeria and neighbouring African countries, especially with the shrinkage of the Lake Chad to a minuscule of its original size.

He also said the country was focused and making progress on education, particularly that of the girl-child.

P.M Johnson, who thanked President Buhari for being a regional leader who gives strong encouragement to the West, congratulated him on jobs being created through agriculture, and urged him to do more.

He equally lauded the Nigerian President for what he calls the “social and economic benefits” that have accrued to the country since he emerged, and that the necessary hand of fellowship would be extended on the war against corruption, through the National Crime Agency.

The British P.M. promised to cooperate with Nigeria and other African countries in the inter-basin water transfer, which could solve the Lake Chad problem, and enhance security in the sub-region.

The Prime Minister, while commenting on the Commonwealth Free Trade Area, being espoused by President Buhari, lauded the idea, and pledged a careful consideration.

Mr Johnson, who charged President Buhari to keep the national autonomy of his country intact, said in the future, Nigeria would not just be a continental but international power.

