Buhari voices grief over death 13 French military personnel in Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari has voiced shock and sadness over the death of 13 French soldiers in Mali on Tuesday after a helicopter accident during an operation against terrorists in the country.

President Buhari, who reacted in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of the helicopter accident that claimed the lives of 13 French soldiers during an operation against the terrorists in the country.

The President said the incident was of significance to Nigeria because France is a major international partner in the war against terrorism.

He called on the French government not to allow the unfortunate incident to dampen its enthusiasm in terms of her active support towards fighting terrorism in Africa.

“We recognise France’s extensive experience in the war on terror and their assistance to African countries, including Nigeria, to tackle terrorism that poses the greatest security threat to the affected countries.

“Terrorism is a global problem that demands international cooperation, and I praise the efforts of the French government in assisting us in confronting this monster,” he said.

Buhari, who expressed condolences and prayers to the families of the patriotic soldiers that died in the line of duty, prayed to God to make their souls rest in peace.

