Buhari urges youths to brace up for leadership challenge

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told Nigerian youths in Abuja to be prepared for huge responsibilities as they would someday take up the mantle of leadership in this country.

President Buhari spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leaders from the six geo-political zones.

The president advised the younger generation to keep a broader view of the country as one entity, and continuously de-emphasize ethnic and religious backgrounds in nation building.

“Whether we like it or not, we will someday handover to Nigerian youths. And you have to brace up for leadership. Some interest groups will come up with ethnic, religious issues, but you have to look at the broader picture.

“We had a civil war that consumed over 2 million Nigerians, and we learnt our lessons. Nigeria is one country, and no one should take our firmness for granted,” he said in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman Femi Adesina.

Buhari said he took interest in politics after a clean bill on his integrity by those who detained him after the 1985 military coup and who thoroughly checked his record as governor of the North East, Minister of Petroleum and Head of State and found nothing incriminating.

“After I was released and nothing was found on me I took interest in politics. This is what pushed me into partisan politics; to serve with integrity. So, I decided to try leadership as a civilian, after taking off the military uniform,” he added.

The President, who spoke on his second tenure, assured that he would be more firm, focused and relentless in delivering results, especially in securing the country, stimulating the economy to work for all, and fighting corruption.

“I am currently serving my last term in office. I swore by the constitution to defend the country, and I will do the needful for the country,’’ President Buhari said.

The National Youth Leader of the APC, Comrade Sadiq Shuaibu Abubakar, in his remarks, congratulated the President for winning the presidential elections in 2019, assuring him that the youths will continue to support his policies and vision of greatness for the country.

Abubakar urged the President to get more youths involved in governance so as to learn from his “treasured wisdom”.

