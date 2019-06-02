  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari urged to ensure only competent persons make ministers’ list
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari urged to ensure only competent persons make ministers’ list

By Chidimma C. Okeke Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledging cheers during the Inauguration ceremony held in Abuja last Wednesday. Photo: Felix Onigbinde

The Dean, Faculty of Environmental Science, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Nasiru M. Idris, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure only competent and qualified personnel make the list of his ministers.

“He should assign portfolios to those ministers with credentials that relate to their area of specialization so that they can be relevant and be able to produce results beyond expectation of an average Nigerians,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Idris who stated this in letter to the President tagged “Towards a Positive Change in Nigeria” asked the president not to delay the appointment of ministers this time.

He said he hoped the president has learnt from what transpired in the last dispensation where it took him almost six months to form his cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By doing so, this will not allow him to hit the ground running as he will be without his lieutenants,” he said.

He also noted that Federal Ministries of Environment, Niger Delta and Solid Minerals do not require State Ministers but should have one minister while Ministries like Internal Affairs, Education and Defence should have a State Minister in order to perform at optimal level and provide administrative leadership.

“Ministers in the federal cabinet should have equal rights and roles as they are representing their states as stipulated in the Nigerian constitution.

“Therefore, no more further conflict between state minister and his senior counterpart as we have seen during the last dispensation,” he said.

While noting that Climate change issue is a global problem that requires international attention, he urged the President to pay more attention to the Federal Ministry of Environment by appointing not only qualified and professional person as a minister but also someone that has international reputation and experience in the field of environment.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.