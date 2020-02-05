Buhari unveils new visa policy

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the State House in Abuja unveiled the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 intended to attract innovation, specialized skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local capacity.

He said the policy would improve the business environment, attract Foreign Direct Investment and boost tourism without compromising national security.

He said it the policy provided an avenue to achieve African integration by introduction of visas on arrival for short visits to Nigeria for holders of passports of the African Union countries.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the visa policy took into consideration specific needs of foreigners who would want to visit the country, without compromising the security of the country.

“Especially, the new visa policy will be helpful to diaspora Nigerians by birth who can now use other passports to visit the country because some countries do not allow dual citizenship,’’ he said.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the new policy has 79 categories, including health, education and tourism.

