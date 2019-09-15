  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari to W/African leaders: It’s time to stamp out terrorism
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari to W/African leaders: It’s time to stamp out terrorism

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
From left: President of Senegal, Macky Sall; President Muhammadu Buhari; President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo; and President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, during the Extra Ordinary ECOWAS Summit on Counter Terrorism in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso yesterday Photo: State House
From left: President of Senegal, Macky Sall; President Muhammadu Buhari; President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo; and President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, during the Extra Ordinary ECOWAS Summit on Counter Terrorism in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso yesterday Photo: State House

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the West African leaders to stamp out terrorism in the sub-region at this point in time.

President Buhari gave the charge in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, in his speech at the Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Counter-Terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari joined other ECOWAS leaders for the special one-day summit, which was also attended by leaders of Chad and Mauritania.

The President, who called on ECOWAS leaders not to allow terrorist groups destabilise the region, said terrorism had become a major security threat across the globe.

“Our region has made commendable progress in the realization of its regional integration and we must not allow terrorist groups to destabilize our community and undermine the aspirations of our people for a safe, secure and prosperous environment.

‘’It is, therefore, our collective responsibility not to let up but to win the fight against terrorism and stamp out the scourge from our region,” Buhari also said.

He warned in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media Media and Publicity Femi Adesina that the activities of terrorist groups constituted a grave danger to peace and security in West Africa, the wider Sahel and the global community.

Speaking on the experience of Nigeria in fighting the scourge, the President said, “As a major victim of Boko Haram terrorist activities, Nigeria has remained resolute in efforts to combat and eradicate them in all their forms and manifestations.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.