Buhari to W/African leaders: It’s time to stamp out terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the West African leaders to stamp out terrorism in the sub-region at this point in time.

President Buhari gave the charge in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, in his speech at the Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government on Counter-Terrorism.

Buhari joined other ECOWAS leaders for the special one-day summit, which was also attended by leaders of Chad and Mauritania.

The President, who called on ECOWAS leaders not to allow terrorist groups destabilise the region, said terrorism had become a major security threat across the globe.

“Our region has made commendable progress in the realization of its regional integration and we must not allow terrorist groups to destabilize our community and undermine the aspirations of our people for a safe, secure and prosperous environment.

‘’It is, therefore, our collective responsibility not to let up but to win the fight against terrorism and stamp out the scourge from our region,” Buhari also said.

He warned in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media Media and Publicity Femi Adesina that the activities of terrorist groups constituted a grave danger to peace and security in West Africa, the wider Sahel and the global community.

Speaking on the experience of Nigeria in fighting the scourge, the President said, “As a major victim of Boko Haram terrorist activities, Nigeria has remained resolute in efforts to combat and eradicate them in all their forms and manifestations.”

