Buhari to UNGA President: There is heavy load on you

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in New York paid a courtesy call on the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Buhari, who told him during the visit that he bore a heavy weight on his shoulders, said Nigeria was solidly behind him in the onerous task.

Muhammad-Bande, a Nigerian diplomat, was earlier in the year unanimously elected President of the General Assembly for one year.

“I sincerely congratulate you. Your election was well received by the whole world. It was a unanimous support, and the global community received you well. That support puts heavy weight on you, and I wish you well,” the president said in a release issued his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina.

Prof. Muhammad-Bande, while responding, said he was delighted to receive President Buhari with his “team of professionals and politicians.”

He added, “Your nominating me for this position is the greatest honour I can have. The support from Africa and the world has been outstanding so far.”

President Buhari was accompanied by governors, ministers, and senior government officials.

