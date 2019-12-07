Buhari to States: Simplify land ownership process

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on state governments to simplify the process of land ownership in their domains to enable more Nigerians access bank facilities for affordable homes.

President Buhari made the call yesterday at State House, Abuja, while receiving the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) led by the chairman, Dr Uche Olowu.

The president expressed concern on some challenges, such as land and other collateral related issues, hindering the banking industry’s ability to lend to the real sector.

“As a Government, we are also facing such challenges as part of our various affordable housing programmes. But I am urging state governments to assist by simplifying and rationalising land matters,” he said in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari, who hailed the banking industry for increasing their lending in key job-creating areas such as agriculture in the last four years welcomed their collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said the partnership had been a “key anchor” to the food security programme of his administration.

President Buhari, who stated that the banking sector is critical to the economic development of any society, said he is proud that Nigeria has the most vibrant, creative and innovative banking sector in Africa.

“Nigerian bankers have not only proved themselves in Nigeria alone but across the entire continent and in other parts of the world,” he said.

Dr Olowu, in his remarks, thanked President Buhari for the interventions to drive inclusive growth in the country, through initiatives such as Anchor Borrowers Programme, the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, and diligent progress in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, among others.

The chairman declared the Institute’s support for the current policy by the Federal Government to close Nigeria’s land borders and said the policy would protect and promote Made-in-Nigeria products as well as prevent the country from being used as a dumpsite for substandard products and other illicit cross border activities.

