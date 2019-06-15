Buhari to spend N208b on infrastructure in universities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Visitor of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) 23rd Convocation, President Mohammadu Buhari has said his government will continue to look at issues raised by universities, especially on infrastructure and continue to monitor its governance.

Buhari, who stated this at the 23rd Convocation ceremony of the university, said it was inline with this that he recently approved N208 billion for interventions through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The president, represented by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, said he would continue to improve facilities and funding through careful planning that will address deficiency in the education system.

Buhari commended the university’s Vice Chancellor Prof Michael Adikwu and the management team for stabilising and running activities in peace and harmony, saying, “it’s an indication that the Varsity has put behind those things that interrupted the calendar years back. I believed he will be leaving in a hail of glory.”

While congratulating the university for its contribution to national economy, he urged the graduands to seize the moment, embrace the challenge and use the knowledge and skills acquired in the university for the development of the country.

The University awarded 4,946 Bachelor degrees and 342 post graduate degrees with 24 first class, 982 second class upper, 2,498 second class lower, 1, 085 third class and 137 pass degrees.

