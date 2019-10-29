Buhari to spend 2 weeks in UK

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will on November 2, 2019 proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said Buhari was expected to return to Nigeria on November 17, 2019.

Yesterday, the president left the country on an official trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.

President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan on the sideline of the event.

He will, tomorrow, participate in the high level event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

