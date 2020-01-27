Buhari to security agents: Stop Plateau violence now

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged security agencies in Plateau state to rediscover their act and stop, forthwith, the return of the ugly days of violence in the state.

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Monday, condemned latest attacks that resulted in the death of 13 persons in the state.

The President restated that “revenge, hatred and violent attacks should have no place in a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious society as we have in this country.”

Buhari, who called on community and religious leaders to counsel the youths on the need for peaceful co-existence, assured that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and associated crimes will be defeated.

“In Plateau state, gunmen launched yet another bloody attack, killing innocent citizens. This shocking and sad incident should be condemned by all citizens,” he said.

President Buhari sent condolences to families of the victims, government and people of Plateau state.

Daily Trust reports that unknown gunmen on Sunday allegedly killed scores of people in Kwatas community of Bokkos local government area of Plateau state.

Casualty figures were yet to be ascertained but Plateau state governor, Simon Bako Lalong, confirmed the attack earlier today.

According to him, it was another attempt by criminals who do not mean well for the state to take it back to the dark days of insecurity that it has substantially overcome.

Lalong, while commiserating with the victims and families of those killed, directed security agents to go after the perpetrators and ensure their arrest and prosecution as the state would no longer tolerate the wanton loss of lives.

The attack comes less than three weeks after another attack in Kunben village of Mangu local government area of the state claimed 12 lives.

This is also coming exactly one week after suspected militia men rustled 73 cattle and 23 sheep belonging to Fulani herders from Bisichi into Fan and Foron districts of Barkin Ladi.

