Buhari to Oyetola: Fulfil your campaign promises to Osun electorate

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state to execute all the programmes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and fulfil his campaign promises to the electorate.

Buhari gave the advice on Sunday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina to felicitate with Oyetola on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president hailed the governor for his determination to improve infrastructure, social services, human and capital development in the state.

He charged him to use the special occasion of his 65th anniversary as another privileged opportunity to rededicate himself to do more service to God and humanity.

Buhari joined the Oyetola family, friends and people of goodwill in wishing the governor good health, sound mind and more years of purposeful and visionary leadership for the good people of Osun state.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App