Buhari to open controversial 44 Army Reference Hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari will today formally open the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

President Buhari will also declare open the Chief of Army Staff annual conference 2019 holding at the Kaduna International Trade fair.

The hospital, earlier expected opened on October 1, 2010, is said to be one of the best in Africa.

Our correspondent gathered that the state-of-the-art facilities installed at the hospital can handle most of the ailments that prompts Nigerians to seek for medication abroad.

Investigation further revealed that the hospital, would provide invaluable services for Nigerians, especially residents of Kaduna and neighbouring states if not for the expansion work which has been at a standstill for some time.

The 44 Hospital was upgraded to United Nations standard so that not only would Nigerian soldiers who sustain injuries during UN operations be evacuated to 44 hospital instead of taking them to Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and others, but soldiers from other participating countries would equally benefit from the services of the hospital.

All these services would be paid for upfront by the UN.

