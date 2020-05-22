Buhari bars politicians, others from paying sallah homage

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

He has also barred top government officials and political leaders from paying the usual sallah homage.

A presidential aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued on Friday, said the action was in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

He said the action was also in line with the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country as well as the protocol against mass gathering issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said President Buhari who had traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, would not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading.

