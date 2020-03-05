Buhari to Obasanjo: Your commitment to Nigeria outstanding

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, holding today.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated

Obasanjo for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.

He acknowledged that Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remained outstanding and commendable.

Buhari also stressed the former president’s sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

Buhari prayed the Almighty God to grant the ex-president longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent.

