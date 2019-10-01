Buhari to Nigerians: What you must do to get dividends of ‘Change agenda’

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration can only deliver its ‘Change’ agenda when Nigerians are united in purpose.

Buhari made this known while delivering his speech on the occasion of Nigeria’s 59th Independence celebration Tuesday morning.

He said: “This administration was re-elected by Nigerians on a mandate to deliver positive and enduring Change – through maintaining our National Security; restoring sustainable and inclusive Economic Growth and Development; and fighting Corruption against all internal and external threats.

“This Change can only be delivered if we are united in purpose, as individuals and as a nation.

“We must all remain committed to achieving this positive and enduring Change. As I stated four years ago, ‘Change does not just happen… We must change our lawless habits, our attitude to public office and public trust… simply put, to bring about change, we must change ourselves by being law-abiding citizens.”

The President however, said, in the past four years, the majority of Nigerians had committed to Change for the Better.

He then, charged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to attaining the goals of having a united, prosperous and purposeful nation in the face of 21st century opportunities and challenges.

Buhari noted that 1st October each year was an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect and thank God for his endless blessings on the country.

“It is also a time for us, collectively, to remember the sacrifices made by our Founders and great leaders past; by soldiers, by distinguished public servants; by traditional leaders, by our workers —- sacrifices on which Nigeria has been built over the 59 years since Independence in 1960.

