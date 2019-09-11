Buhari to ministers: We must not fail Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration must not fail since the safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria’s 200 million people are the responsibilities of his government.

Buhari said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of the inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which later continued behind closed doors.

The president, who reminded the ministers of the need to keep the oath they took three weeks ago in mind, said the focus of the government must continue to be anchored on selfless service.

He used the opening remarks to explain the reasons for the creation, merger, and split of ministries, saying that the decision was taken to boost efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery.

The president had created six ministries, which included Works and Housing being led by Babatunde Raji Fashola, with Abubakar D. Aliyu as minister of state.

The remaining ministries were Power, with Sale Mamman as the main minister, while Godwin Jedy-Agba is the minister of State; Aviation, headed by Hadi Sirika, Special Duties and International Affairs, headed by George Akume, Police Affairs headed by Maigari Dingyadi, and Humanitarian and Disaster management, headed by Sadiya Umar Faruk.

He added, “We also created a new ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs. This ministry will manage key projects and initiatives of the presidency.

The minister’s role will include coordinating multi-agencies and inter-ministry functions as designated by the President.

“I have instructed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draft a schedule of ministerial responsibilities for my review and final approval. As I said during the recent retreat, we must work in harmony with each other. Communication and team work are the hallmarks of success.

“I will conclude by tasking you all to keep in mind the oath you took in this very room three weeks ago. As a government, our focus must remain that of selfless service. The safety, security and prosperity of Nigeria’s 200 million people are our responsibility. We must not fail them,” the President said.

