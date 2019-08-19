Buhari to ministers: Be prepared for labourious days

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged ministers to be prepared to live a labourious days to serve Nigerians optimally.

Speaking at the ongoing retreat for the ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he urged the 43 incoming ministers to work as a team for the full implementation of the programs and policies of the government.

The president’s speech reads: “I welcome you all to this meeting whose purpose is firstly, to familiarize ourselves with our colleagues with whom we shall be working closely for the next four years God willing; secondly, to reflect and assess the country’s position in 2015 and today; and thirdly, to chart a course for the country for the foreseeable future.

“I congratulate all the new comers who your country has chosen above others to join the first term Ministers whose performance has been outstanding.

“All of you are appointed to assist and advise the President in running the affairs of our country. At the end of the Retreat, it is hoped that all of you will be in tune with the roles and responsibilities of positions you will occupy in Government. Many national issues require unified decisions.

“It is a great privilege for you to be called upon to serve in these great offices of state and you must grasp the chance with two hands and put in your best efforts as Nigeria today needs top managers to handle our numerous challenges.

“There will be long hours and you must be prepared to live laborious days if we are to serve our people optimally.”

