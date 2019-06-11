Buhari to make first appointments after Democracy Day

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will announce his first set of appointees after the celebration of Nigeria’s maiden edition of Democracy Day, Daily Trust has gathered.

President Buhari yesterday assented to the Public Holiday Amendment Act, declaring June 12 of every year a public holiday and Democracy Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential Adviser on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, stated this while briefing State House correspondents.

He said with the assent to the amendment, May 29 had been removed as a public holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By the act amended and signed by Mr. President, May 29 is no more a public holiday. June 12 is now public holiday and the country’s Democracy Day,” he said.

However, it was gathered that the handing over date remained May 29. The assent came 24 hours to the celebration of the Nigeria’s maiden Democracy Day scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Sources said President Buhari will unveil the policy direction of his second term during the celebration.

Multiple Presidential Villa sources told the Daily Trust that the president will use the occasion to let Nigerians know the policy thrust of his administration during the ceremony.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said arrangement for the celebration had been concluded.

World leaders had been invited for the ceremony, and to give flavour to the event, President Buhari postponed the delivery of his inaugural speech on May 29 when he was sworn-in for second term.

A source at the Presidential Villa told Daily Trust that the president will use the occasion to speak to Nigerians and world leaders on how he intended to pilot the affairs of the country in the next four years.

Our correspondent reports that 13 days after he was sworn in for a second and final term, the president was yet to make any appointment.

“The president will announce names of those he wants to work with after the celebration of Democracy Day. He has to let Nigerians know what he has for them in his second term. It is after that that he would make his initial appointments,” the source said.

Daily Trust had reported how the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and other top aides of the president and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo continued to man their offices.

The Presidency had severally assured Nigerians that this time around, appointment of ministers will not be delayed, considering that during his first term, it took the president six months to form his cabinet.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App