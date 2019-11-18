Buhari to Kogi Gov: Extend hand of partnership to opposition candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to imbibe the spirit of magnanimity in victory by extending a hand of partnership to opposition candidates.

Buhari, who congratulated Governor Bello on his re-election in the November 16 gubernatorial poll, urged those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to approach the courts.

The President, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, described the election and emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as “a race well run and a victory well won.”

The president urged Gov. Bello to see his renewed mandate as another opportunity to build on the foundations already laid towards improving the lives of the people of Kogi State.

He lauded the APC supporters for remaining steadfast and resolute even in the face of isolated incidents of violence.

President Buhari condoled with families and loved ones of those who lost their lives as a result of regrettable acts of violence by thugs doing the bidding of their political sponsors.

“All political actors and stakeholders must take deliberate steps to eschew electoral violence as a peaceful and orderly process is vital to our quest for enduring democracy,” he added.

He salutes officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for creditably discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions.

