Buhari to int’l community: Share knowledge to fight COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

As China pledges $2bn to fight virus

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday challenged the international community to share knowledge from research and science in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

He spoke during the virtual Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against the COVID-19 co-hosted by the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation.

The summit was co-hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President and AU Chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa, and Senegal President and co-chair of FOCAC Macky Sall.

Buhari said Nigeria would support and join any joint and collective action plan at regional and global levels to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“As we face a common pervasive and invisible enemy, it is important that we all remain united to save our shared humanity, because this virus knows no borders.

“The fight against a global pandemic that continues to take so many lives, threaten livelihoods and challenging the very fabric of societies, requires enhanced cooperation and worldwide solidarity.

“We must learn lessons and share knowledge from research, as we develop more creative, responsive and humane health systems, improve crisis management protocols and support each other in the battle against COVID-19,”he said.

The Chinese president said China would provide $2bn over two years to support the work of the WHO in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App