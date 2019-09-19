Buhari to host Team Nigeria, basketball teams

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will soon host members of Team Nigeria who placed second at the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco.

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, spoke on the plan yesterday while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Dare said a decision would soon be taken on the appropriate date for the reception that would include members of D’Tigers and D’Tigress for their recent achievements.

He said the All Africa Games outing would be used as a benchmark for the 2020 Olympics preparation.

Nigeria won a total of 121 medals, including 46 gold, 33 silver and 47 bronze at the game.

Egypt emerged winner with 99 gold medals, 96 silver and 69 bronze to bring their total medals to 264. South Africa came third with a total of 87 medals.

Dare said Team Nigeria had only seven weeks to prepare saying it would have been better they had a longer period to prepare.

The minister, who said the athletes would leave for the Doha meet on Saturday, added that the outcome would determine Nigeria’s performance in the 2020 June Olympics in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the minister, who spoke on the dilapidated stadia across the country, said it would require N1.2 billion annually for maintenance.

