Buhari to Amosun: You have done well for Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari says the outgoing Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has done well for the state and himself following “some legacy projects” his administration executed in the state in the last eight years.

Buhari spoke shortly after he commissioned some projects on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He described Amosun as a “clever person” who had demonstrated foresightedness by executing projects that would outlive his administration.

The President had commissioned Ogun State Television (OGTV) ultramodern studio, Adire Mall, Judicial Complex and Amphi-Theatre, all in Abeokuta.

He also inspected the 250 bedded ultramodern hospital at Oke-Mosan.

Buhari described the projects commissioned as “first class.”

“The infrastructure you took me through, the flyovers, the hospital and this complex [Judicial Complex], they are first class. I think you have done well for yourself and Ogun State,” Buhari remarked.

