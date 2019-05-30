Buhari tasked on women inclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

A lobby group, Onyejeocha for Speaker Solidarity Front (OSSF), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to commit himself to increased inclusion and participation of women in government.

Ololade Olatunji, the National Coordinator of OSSF in a statement to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his second term inauguration, said there must be concerted effort, deliberate initiative, willing mind and strategic support for women in Nigeria by the government of the day to achieve significant inclusion.

The campaign group for Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, an APC member who is now in her 4th term in the House of Representatives, said she deserved to become the speaker of the 9th House because of her experience and patriotism.

Representatives, said that “one of the outstanding reasons Onyejeocha is in the race for speakership is to give Nigerian women a stronger voice in governance.

Second term: Kogi residents urge President Buhari to ensure peace, development

Some residents of Kogi State on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure peace, unity, security and a flourishing economy in his second term.

The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN), on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that the issue of security should be paramount in order to stabilise the polity.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, one of the residents, urged the president to work harder to ensure adequate security, especially in the northern part of Nigeria.

Ibrahim said that the nation’s economy should be stabilised, adding that all the state governments owing workers should be forced to settle them.

According to him, poverty and crime will be reduced if salaries are paid to workers.

Also speaking, Mrs. Mopelola Adesoji, a state civil servant, urged the president to create employment opportunities for the youths so as to reduce indolence that was contributing to high rate of crime.

She further urged Buhari to improve infrastructure, especially in electricity supply, in order to encourage companies to do business in Nigeria and attract more developments to the nation.

