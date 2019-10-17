Buhari sympathises with victims of Onitsha tanker explosion

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of a mother and her child as a result of an oil tanker accident in Onitsha, Anambra.

Reacting to the incident in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, President Buhari said: “I am profoundly touched by the sight of the charred remains of an innocent mother and her child who are victims of this tragedy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also extended his sympathies to other victims of the explosion whose houses, shops and other property were destroyed in the mishap.

He said: “While I express sadness over this tragedy, I must at the same time call for urgent action on the part of those concerned to stem these frequent fatal disasters on public roads.”

The President decried the way and manner safety precautions and routine maintenance were taken for granted by vehicle owners.

“I call on the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Road Safety Commission and other stakeholders to urgently address the issue of safety standards in the country, with a view to stemming the embarrassing frequency of these tragedies,” he added. (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App