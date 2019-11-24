Buhari sympathises with East/Central African leaders over floods, mudslides

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has voiced solidarity with the government and people of Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over the deadly flood disasters and devastating mudslides wreaking havoc in some parts of their country.

President Buhari, in separate messages of sympathy and solidarity to the leaders of Kenya and DRC, two countries most hit by the recent incidents, said, “the government of Nigeria sympathises with you and the victims of these deadly and devastating flood disasters and mudslides.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, voiced sadness over the loss of lives, the economic and social disruptions caused by the natural disasters.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We are so interconnected by our common humanity that one man’s misfortune affects the joy of others because of the ligament of compassion that holds us together.

“Emergency management response is one of Africa’s biggest challenges of development, and we should work together to find a common strategy to minimise the human and economic impacts of these catastrophes,” he said.

Buhari told the leaders of Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo that the hearts and prayers of all Nigerians were with those affected by the natural disaster.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App