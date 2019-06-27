JUST IN: Buhari swears in RMAFC chair, commissioners, seeks expansion of revenue source

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sworn-in the chairman of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocations and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam and 29 commissioners.

Speaking during the swearing-in at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President urged the commission to work hard to block all the revenue leakages in the federation account.

President Buhari, while urging the chairman and commissioners to be fair and just to the three tiers of the government, advised them not to compromise.

He also told them of his target to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, urging them to key into it.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the president approved their appointments based on section 154(1) of the 1999 constitution.

Mustapha said aside from the screening and confirmation of the Senate, the appointees were vetted and cleared by the Department of State Service (DSS).

