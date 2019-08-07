Buhari swears in ministers August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday, August 21 swear in his ministers, a statement from the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation has said.

This is even as the president shifted the 2-day induction retreat from August 15 and 16 to August 19 and 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), OSGF, Mr. Babatunde Lawal, said in the statement that the retreat would hold at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The swearing-in of all ministers-designate by the President shall hold Wednesday 21st August, 2019 11:00am (at) Federal Executive Council Chambers Presidential Villa Abuja,” Lawal quoted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, as saying.

The SGF invited all ministers-designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries to the two-day retreat to be presided over by President Buhari.

“The objectives of the retreat include build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork; sensitize appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date; acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023); and deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business.

Daily Trust reports that 14 of the 43 ministers-designate served as ministers in the President’s first term in office.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App