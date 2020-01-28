Buhari suspends NDDC management board, nominates Obiora as Deputy Governor of CBN

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the management board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) three months after Senate confirmation.

The suspension was contained in an executive communication, which was read on the floor of the Red Chamber by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

In the letter, Buhari said the suspension was to allow uninterrupted forensic investigation of the commission, which he ordered while the process of appointment of board members was ongoing.

Buhari said an interim management committee has been composed to oversee the activities of NDDC pending the outcome of the forensic audit.

He said a new board would be composed at a future date.

The letter read, “The Senate is invited to note that while the composition of the board of NDDC was ongoing, I have directed that the forensic audit of NDDC be carried out, which is being overseen by the constituted interim management Committee.

“Based on this and in order to allow for uninterrupted process of the forensic investigations, the board appointment confirmed by the Senate has to be put on hold to allow the interim team to continue to manage the Commission pending the outcome of the forensic audit.

President Buhari also asked the senate to confirm nominees for the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The nominees are Prof Adeolu Akande, (board Chairman, NCC); Uche Owude (NCC board member); Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuru as DG of NCAA; and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of CBN.

