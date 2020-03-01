Buhari suspends amnesty programme coordinator

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokub.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that Buhari had directed that the caretaker committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth with a view to ensuring that government’s objectives were achieved.

Adesina said the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a caretaker committee to look into the activities of the programme on the directive of the president, following numerous allegations and petitions on the programme.

The statement said part of the committee’s task was to ensure that allocated resources were properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the amnesty programme. The NSA, the statement added, recommended to Mr President that the coordinator be suspended.

