Buhari summons security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the security chiefs to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the ongoing meeting is not known.

However, the current security situation in the country, especially in the North East is believed to be the factor behind the emergency meeting.

It would be recalled that the security agents foiled an attempt to rob a commercial bank in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the weekend.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) executed 11 captives mostly Christian faithful on Christmas day.

