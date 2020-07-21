Buhari submits 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP for Senate’s approval

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) to the Senate for consideration and approval.

The Federal Government’s 2021 budget would be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP.

Buhari’s letter, seeking the Red Chamber’s approval for the fiscal document, was read on Tuesday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

The president said the early submission was to allow the legislature enough time to perform its constitutional duties of reviewing the framework.

He sought the Senate’s expeditious legislative action on the submitted document.

