Buhari signs pact on transfer of sentenced persons

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between Nigeria and Macao, a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina in a statement issued on Friday said President Buhari’s assent formally signified the execution of the agreement.

The statement said the President’s assent followed the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) decision on August 1, 2018, which approved and directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to prepare the Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement for the President’s signature.

