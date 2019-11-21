Buhari signs Executive Order stopping open defecation

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed Executive Order 009 to end open defecation in the country by 2025.

The Executive Order entitled “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order” took effect from yesterday, according to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Executive Order came into being against the background that Nigeria was ranked second amongst the nations in the world with the highest number of people practicing open defecation estimated at over 46 million people.

Buhari, according to Adesina, said Nigeria had committed to end open defecation throughout the country by 2025 in consonance with her commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The president had described the statistics on open defecation and access to pipe borne water service and sanitation as disturbing, and had declared commitment to implement the National Water Supply as well as the Sanitation and Hygiene Action Plan.

He had also declared a state of emergency on Nigeria’s water supply, sanitation and hygiene sector, the action being imperative as it will reduce the high prevalence of water borne diseases in different parts of the country which have caused preventable deaths.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App